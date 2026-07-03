Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Kicking off rehab assignment Friday

Jeffers (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Jeffers will be in the Saints' lineup as the designated hitter, roughly six weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured left hamate bone. Prior to going down with the injury, Jeffers was enjoying a career-best season, slashing .295/.408/.541 with seven homers, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, one stolen base and a 23:23 BB:K across 148 plate appearances. He could be back with the Twins before the All-Star break.