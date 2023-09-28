Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI against Oakland in a 6-4 win on Wednesday.

Jeffers brought Minnesota even at 4-4 with his two-run blast to left field in the sixth inning and added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The backstop went 14 contests without a long ball between Aug. 25 and Sept. 17 but has now gone deep twice in his past four games. Jeffers already has a career-best 42 RBI this season, and he needs one more homer before the end of the campaign to tie his career-high mark of 14.