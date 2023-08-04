Jeffers went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Cardinals.

Jeffers opened the scoring Thursday with a two-run blast off Matthew Liberatore in the second inning. The 26-year-old backstop has been swinging the bat well, going 10-for-25 (.400) with two homers and a 1.144 OPS over his last eight games. Jeffers' hot stretch has granted him an increased role in Minnesota -- he's now started over Christian Vasquez in three of the Twins' last five contests. Overall, Jeffers is slashing an impressive .281/.385/.455 with six homers, 26 runs scored, 18 RBI and three steals across 199 plate appearances this season.