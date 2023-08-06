Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double and four total RBI in a 12-1 rout of the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Jeffers' big offensive game included a two-run homer in the second inning, a run-scoring double in the third and a solo shot in the fifth. The backstop has gone deep three times in his past two contests, driving in six runs over that stretch. Jeffers remains in a timeshare with Christian Vazquez behind the plate, but the former's hot bat may result in him being in the lineup more often. Since the All-Star break, Jeffers is batting .421 (16-for-38) with four homers, nine runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases over 13 contests.