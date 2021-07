Jeffers was removed in the bottom of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Tigers with a left knee contusion, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He walked in his lone plate appearance before departing.

Provided follow-up tests on Jeffers' knee reveal nothing else concerning, he should be ready to go when the Twins return from the All-Star break to play a doubleheader in Detroit on Friday. Ben Rortvedt will catch the remainder of Sunday's contest.