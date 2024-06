Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Jeffers' seventh-inning blast briefly tied the game at 4-4 before the Diamondbacks took the lead back a half-inning later. The catcher opened June 0-for-17, but he's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 8-for-31 (.258) in that span. He's up to a .236/.323/.482 slash line with 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 30 runs scored and two stolen bases over 255 plate appearances.