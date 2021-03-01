Jeffers started at catcher and went 1-for-3 in Monday's spring training win over Tampa Bay. It was his first game since minor offseason surgery on his throwing elbow.

Jeffers underwent a procedure to remove "loose bodies" from his throwing elbow and hasn't been limited early in spring training. Nevertheless, it's reassuring to see him behind the plate and healthy ahead of Opening Day. Jeffers had a strong rookie year and should be part of the mix at catcher for the Twins after hitting .273 with a .791 OPS. His outlook for playing time is uncertain since both he and Mitch Garver are right-handed. However, the Twins have made it a point to give catchers adequate rest, so the duo may split playing time even if not in a traditional platoon.