Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Moving up to Double-A
The Twins promoted Jeffers from High-A Fort Myers to Double-A Pensacola on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Jeffers and pitching prospect Jhoan Duran will make the jump to the Southern League together after neither had much left to prove at Pensacola. The 22-year-old turned in a .256/.330/.402 slash line (120 wRC+) across 315 plate appearances at Fort Myers, with that production rendered more meaningful by the fact that he's a catching product. While not a top-shelf defender, Jeffers' quality arm and respectable receiving skills should allow him to stick behind the plate as he moves through the system.
