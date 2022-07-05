Jeffers (thumb) went 0-for-4 in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.
Jeffers missed two games after suffering a right thumb contusion Friday versus the Orioles. Since a five-game hitting streak in June, the catcher has gone just 2-for-21 (.095). He's slashing .192/.276/.331 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles in 55 contests. Gary Sanchez's semi-regular presence at designated hitter should allow Jeffers fairly steady playing time despite his lackluster batting numbers.