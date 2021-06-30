site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-ryan-jeffers-not-in-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jeffers isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Jeffers had started each of the last three games, and he went 0-for-9 with two walks and four strikeouts during that time. Ben Rortvedt will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read