Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jeffers is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Royals.
Jeffers will take a seat for the second time in three games after recording just one hit in his last 12 at-bats. Ben Rortvedt will catch J.A. Happ and bat eighth.
