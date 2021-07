Jeffers (knee) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

A left knee contusion forced the 24-year-old's exit from Sunday's contest against Detroit. It's unclear whether Jeffers is still dealing with the knee injury, or if he's just scheduled to catch the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader. Ben Rortvedt is batting eight and catching the afternoon game.