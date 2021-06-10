site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Not starting Thursday
Jeffers is out of the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.
Jeffers started the past four games but will receive a maintenance day for Thursday's series finale. Ben Rortvedt will take over behind the plate for Minnesota.
