Twins' Ryan Jeffers: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jeffers isn't starting Saturday against the Royals.
Jeffers started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout. Gary Sanchez will start behind the dish while Nick Gordon enters the lineup in left field.
