Jeffers was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right thumb contusion.

Jeffers presumably picked up the injury during Thursday's matchup with the White Sox, when he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. The 25-year-old's absence will coincide with the All-Star break, so he'd only end up missing five games if reinstated July 26 after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Gary Sanchez should operate as Minnesota's primary catcher in the meantime, while Caleb Hamilton was called up to fill backup duties.