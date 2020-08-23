Jeffers will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Royals.
Since joining the Twins' active roster Thursday as a replacement for top backstop Mitch Garver (side), Jeffers has now received starts in three of the team's four games. The right-handed-hitting Jeffers, who has gone 2-for-7 with four strikeouts to begin his career, has made two of his three starts against southpaws, so he may not be guaranteed the majority of the work versus right-handed pitching. Instead, lefty-hitting veteran Alex Avila likely ranks as the Twins' top catcher versus righties while Garver is sidelined.