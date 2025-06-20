Jeffers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a two-RBI double during Thursday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

Jeffers missed Wednesday's contest with a bruised hand but reentered the lineup Thursday and had a monster game, setting a season high in RBI. He launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Taylor Rogers, marking the catcher's fifth long ball of the season. Since the start of June, Jeffers is 11-for-43 (.256) with two home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored.