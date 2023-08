Jeffers will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Despite going 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in his last two starts, Jeffers will be behind the dish for the fourth time in six contests as the Twins close out their series with the Guardians. Jeffers owns a .965 OPS since the All-Star break and looks to be the Twins' preferred option at catcher over Christian Vazquez for the moment.