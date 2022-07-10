Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Jeffers has hit safely in three straight games, going 6-for-13 with two homers, five RBI, three runs scored and a double in that span. The 25-year-old backstop's long ball Sunday was a big one, as it put the Twins ahead 5-4 in the sixth inning. He's upped his slash line to .211/.288/.378 with seven long balls, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored through 206 plate appearances. Jeffers is likely to continue splitting playing time with Gary Sanchez behind the plate.