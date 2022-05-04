Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

The 24-year-old walked and scored in the top of the fifth inning on a Jorge Polanco single before launching a three-run home run in the top of the sixth frame, scoring Gary Sanchez and Trevor Larnach. The long ball was his third of the season and it gave the Twins a 5-2 lead. Jeffers has operated as Minnesota's main option behind the plate this year, producing a .228 batting average with nine RBI over 57 at-bats. With Sanchez finally healthy again, however, it will be interesting to see how the playing time gets divvied up.