Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 10, 2022
at
5:20 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jeffers will sit Friday against the Rays.
Jeffers still has the edge in starts behind the plate compared to Friday's catcher Gary Sanchez, appearing 33 times to Sanchez's 26. That edge may be slipping, however, as it's now been Sanchez behind the plate for four of the last five games.
