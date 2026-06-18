Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Resumes swinging bat

Jeffers (hand) began taking dry swings June 10, MLB.com reports.

In addition to swinging a bat, Jeffers has been able to do some throwing, running and catching drills since undergoing surgery May 20 to address a left hamate bone fracture. Over the next week or so, Jeffers is expected to gradually ramp up the intensity of his workouts, which will eventually include facing live pitching. He's without a definitive timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for activation at some point in July.