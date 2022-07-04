site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Returns to action
Jeffers (thumb) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
Jeffers has not played since injuring his thumb Friday, but he is ready to get back on the field. He will get the nod behind the plate and occupy the ninth spot in the Twins' batting order.
