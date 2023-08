Jeffers was scratched from the lineup Friday against the Pirates due to back soreness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Christian Vazquez will instead start at catcher and bat eighth for the Twins as they open a three-game weekend series versus Pittsburgh. Jeffers boasts a .328/.430/.597 batting line in 20 games (80 plate appearances) since the All-Star break and should be considered day-to-day.