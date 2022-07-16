Jeffers has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be sidelined for at least 6-8 weeks, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jeffers was initially diagnosed with a right thumb contusion when he landed on the 10-day injured list Friday, but he underwent further testing that revealed a fracture. The 25-year-old is unlikely to be available to return to game action until at least September, and he'll presumably require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Twins. Gary Sanchez is in line to serve as Minnesota's primary catcher in Jeffers' absence, while Caleb Hamilton will serve as the No. 2 option behind the dish.