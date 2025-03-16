Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a double in Saturday's spring training win over Atlanta. He's hitting .290 (9-for-31) this spring.

Jeffers stirred All-Star game talk with a hot start last season where he hit 12 home runs with a .892 OPS though his first 51 games. He faded in the second half by hitting seven home runs with a .632 OPS in his final 47 games. Expect the Twins to make sure he gets plenty of rest as a result as the team will split playing time behind the plate between him and Christian Vazquez.