Jeffers went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's spring training win over Boston and is hitting .214 (6-for-28) with two home runs and a .790 OPS this spring.

Jeffers' numbers this spring are similar for what to expect during the regular season. He offers some power, an ability to draw walks (9.7% BB%) but a low batting average. Jeffers will split playing time with Christian Vazquez and will likely get the minority of playing time.