The Twins and Jeffers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.7 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

It's a nice raise for Jeffers, who was in his final year of arbitration eligibility before reaching free agency next winter. The 28-year-old catcher slashed .266/.356/.397 with nine home runs across 464 plate appearances with the Twins in 2025. With Christian Vazquez expected to depart in free agency, Jeffers is set to be the clear No. 1 catcher in Minnesota in 2026.