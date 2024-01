The Twins and Jeffers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.425 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Jeffers was arbitration-eligible for the first time. He earned the big raise with a breakout 2023 season which saw him post an .858 OPS with 14 home runs across 96 contests. Jeffers is slated to share catching duties with Christian Vazquez again in 2024.