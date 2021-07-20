Jeffers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

After Mitch Garver (groin) returned from the 10-day injured list with a two-homer game in the second half of Monday's doubleheader, Jeffers' time as Minnesota's No. 1 catcher appears to be over. Even while he benefited from a full-time role for much of the past two months, Jeffers was only providing low-end fantasy value. Jeffers has slashed .207/.305/.446 with six home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs in 28 games since the beginning of June.