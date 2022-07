Jeffers (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Jeffers remains on the bench for the second game in a row due to a right thumb contusion, but he's shown improvement from Saturday and will be available off the bench for the series finale, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Expect Jeffers to make his return to the lineup behind the plate at some point during the Twins' three-game series with the White Sox that begins Monday.