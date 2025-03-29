Jeffers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis.
Jeffers and Christian Vazquez are expected to split reps behind the dish this season, so the Twins will give the latter a chance to start Saturday after Jeffers started the season opener Thursday.
