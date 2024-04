Jeffers isn't in the Twins' lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jeffers will get a breather to begin Saturday's activities after going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Friday's loss. Christian Vazquez will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth in Game 1, likely setting up Jeffers to start in the nightcap.