Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

The Twins have turned the catcher position into a timeshare of late, with both Jeffers and Mitch Garver having now received four starts apiece in the Twins' last eight contests. Jeffers is sitting on a lowly .392 OPS for the season, while Garver's .517 mark isn't dramatically better. Manager Rocco Baldelli may simply be waiting for one of the two backstops to get hot at the plate before settling on a primary option.