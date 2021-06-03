Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a triple Wednesday against the Orioles.

Jeffers took over behind the plate in the absence of Mitch Garver (groin), who is expected to miss a significant amount of time. He provided a solo homer in the second inning, his first of the season. Jeffers then delivered another RBI and came around to score after collecting a triple in the eighth frame. Prior to being recalled Wednesday, Jeffers was hitting .217/.340/.446 across 103 plate appearances with Triple-A St. Paul.