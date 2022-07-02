site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jeffers (thumb) is starting Saturday against the Orioles.
Jeffers exited Friday's win over the Orioles due to a right thumb contusion, but he'll start behind the plate and bat ninth Saturday. Over his last six games, he's gone 2-for-17 with four strikeouts.
