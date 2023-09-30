Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

The backstop followed a Trevor Larnach home run in the seventh with a homer of his own to tie the game for the Twins. The long ball was Jeffers' third in four games and 14th of the season, which matches a career high. It remains to be seen how the Twins plan to divvy up the playing time between Jeffers and Christian Vazquez once the playoffs begin next week, but both have been in the lineup two of the last three games, with each getting one start at DH.