Jeffers will start at catcher and will bat ninth Monday against the Tigers.

With Alex Avila (back) joining Mitch Garver (side) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jeffers now sits atop the Twins' depth chart at catcher. The 23-year-old has thus far gotten off to a rough start to his big-league career, slashing .226/.294/.226 over 34 plate appearances.