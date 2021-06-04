site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-ryan-jeffers-takes-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jeffers is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Royals.
Jeffers started both of the Twins first two games after being recalled Wednesday. The backstop will get a rest Friday, with Ben Rortvedt set to work behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read