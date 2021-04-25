Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Jeffers will head to the bench in favor of Mitch Garver after making three of the last four starts at catcher. While Jeffers hasn't necessarily leapfrogged Garver on the depth chart at this point, the two appear to have settled into more of a timeshare behind the dish after Garver entered the season as the No. 1 option. Neither player has been able to get much going at the plate, with Jeffers posting a .442 OPS (in 33 plate appearances) and Garver providing a .594 OPS (49 plate appearances).