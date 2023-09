Jeffers is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has alternated starts for his two catchers over the last week, and it's Christian Vazquez's turn after Jeffers was behind the plate for Monday's 20-6 win. Jeffers has a hit in each of his three games so far in September after finishing August going 0-for-13 with 10 strikeouts in his final three tilts.