The Twins scratched Jeffers from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the White Sox due to a left knee contusion, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Though Jeffers is available off the bench, the Twins will likely plan to have fill-in starter Jose Godoy catch all nine innings while Minnesota's other backstop, Gary Sanchez, is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game with abdominal tightness. The Twins will hope to have at least one of Jeffers or Sanchez healthy enough to check back in behind the plate for Tuesday's series opener with the Tigers.