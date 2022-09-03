site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Transferred to 60-day IL
Jeffers (thumb) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move should have no impact on Jeffers' eventual return date. He'll be eligible to return in mid-September, but he isn't expected to have a chance to return until the last few days of the month.
