The Twins plan to about equally split playing time behind the plate this season even with Jeffers' ascension late last year that saw him start every playoff game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told The Athletic.

The Twins like to utilize two catchers to reduce wear and tear, so this isn't a big surprise. However, Jeffers surged at the plate last season with a career-high .858 OPS and a .928 OPS in the second half. Meanwhile, Christian Vazquez struggled by hitting .223 with little power (.095 ISO) and a paltry .280 OBA. He could still see a majority of the playing time, but Baldelli's comments should give pause for any fantasy owner looking for a significant increase in Jeffers' counting stats.