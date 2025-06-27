Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Another quality outing
Woods Richardson (3-4) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.
It was a strong performance from Woods Richardson, who's allowed just three earned runs on seven hits over his last three starts (16 innings). The right-hander's lowered his season ERA to 4.63 with a 1.39 WHIP and 52:22 K:BB across 58.1 innings. Woods Richardson is currently lined up to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.
