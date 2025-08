Woods Richardson had his start pushed back from Sunday to Wednesday due to stomach issues, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was penciled in to start Sunday in Cleveland but now lines up to pitch Wednesday in Detroit due to the stomach problems. Woods Richardson hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any of his past eight outings and has a 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB across 38.1 innings during that span.