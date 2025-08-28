Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was a tough outing for Woods Richardson in his first appearance since July 28. The right-hander gave up a season-high three home runs, including two off the bat of Davis Schneider. Overall, Woods Richardson sports a 4.59 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 71:37 K:BB across 84.1 innings this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the White Sox.