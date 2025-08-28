Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Hit hard in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out two.
It was a tough outing for Woods Richardson in his first appearance since July 28. The right-hander gave up a season-high three home runs, including two off the bat of Davis Schneider. Overall, Woods Richardson sports a 4.59 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 71:37 K:BB across 84.1 innings this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the White Sox.
More News
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Returning from IL on Wednesday•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Looking at September return•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Set for another rehab start•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Makes 34-pitch rehab start•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Needed procedure to remove parasite•