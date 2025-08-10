default-cbs-image
Richardson underwent a procedure to remove a parasite from his digestive tract earlier this week, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He lost weight while battling the stomach illness.

Richardson was placed on the injured list with an illness Aug. 4. It was initially thought he could return when first eligible, but given the severity of the ailment and his weight loss he'll likely need to go on a rehab outing or two to regain his strength.

