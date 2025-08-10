Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Needed procedure to remove parasite
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson underwent a procedure to remove a parasite from his digestive tract earlier this week, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He lost weight while battling the stomach illness.
Richardson was placed on the injured list with an illness Aug. 4. It was initially thought he could return when first eligible, but given the severity of the ailment and his weight loss he'll likely need to go on a rehab outing or two to regain his strength.
More News
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Lands on IL with illness•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Battling stomach problems•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Next start delayed•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Chased in fifth inning•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Lacks control Tuesday•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Holds Pirates in check•