Woods Richardson will no longer start Sunday's game against the Guardians, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins will give Woods Richardson a few extra days of rest after the 24-year-old opened the second half of the season with a 7.04 ERA and 2.09 WHIP through 7.2 innings over two starts. Jose Urena will take the mound to begin Sunday's contest instead; meanwhile, Minnesota has yet to announce when Woods Richardson will make his next start.

