Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Picks up sixth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods Richardson (6-4) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out six.
Woods Richardson battled through a rough second inning in which he gave up three runs but still came away with his first victory since July 8. It marked his third start since returning from the injured list after dealing with a digestive tract parasite. On the season, the right-hander has logged 20 appearances and owns a 4.58 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 94.1 innings.
